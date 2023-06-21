Appeal after teen inappropriately touched in Bristol

Officers are investigating after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched in Bristol.

A girl was walking along Manor Road, in Fishponds, on Wednesday 16 June at around 8.15am when an unknown man walked towards her and inappropriately touched her.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of medium build, with white hair at the sides and bald on top.

He was wearing a red t-shirt and white socks and was wearing head phones attached to a bag on his hip.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223139722.