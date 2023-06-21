Appeal after teen inappropriately touched in Bristol
Officers are investigating after a teenage girl was inappropriately touched in Bristol.
A girl was walking along Manor Road, in Fishponds, on Wednesday 16 June at around 8.15am when an unknown man walked towards her and inappropriately touched her.
The suspect is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of medium build, with white hair at the sides and bald on top.
He was wearing a red t-shirt and white socks and was wearing head phones attached to a bag on his hip.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223139722, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.