Appeal after teenager assaulted at fair

We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted in Shepton Mallet.

Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was injured in an unprovoked attack by two other teenage girls on Saturday 22 April at the Shepton Mallet Fair, in Cannard’s Grave Road.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm and the victim sustained two black eyes and cuts following the assault. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

Officers are looking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident which could aid the investigation.

They are especially interested in speaking to a witness who came to the victim’s aid after the assault.

She is described as being in her 30s, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with dark brown hair.