Appeal after tools stolen from van at Cribbs Causeway
We are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from a van.
Officers are investigating after tools and equipment were stolen from a Ford Transit parked at Cribbs Causeway.
The van was parked at B&Q car park, in Lysander Road, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 7 June.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223134410, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.