Appeal following five vehicle arsons in South Glos
We are appealing for witnesses after a series of suspected arsons in South Gloucestershire.
On Saturday 27 May, between 3.30-4.30am, five vehicles were set alight in three roads in Willsbridge.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage showing anything suspicious in Caldicot Place, Carmarthen Grove and Corfe Place.
No one was injured however the vehicles are badly damaged.
If you have any information, or saw and heard anything, please get in touch by calling us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223123669, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.