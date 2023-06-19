Appeal following five vehicle arsons in South Glos

We are appealing for witnesses after a series of suspected arsons in South Gloucestershire.

On Saturday 27 May, between 3.30-4.30am, five vehicles were set alight in three roads in Willsbridge.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage showing anything suspicious in Caldicot Place, Carmarthen Grove and Corfe Place.

No one was injured however the vehicles are badly damaged.

If you have any information, or saw and heard anything, please get in touch by calling us.