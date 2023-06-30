Appeal for witnesses following assault in Bristol restaurant
We are appealing for witnesses following an incident at a Clifton restaurant.
On Saturday 10 June between noon and 1pm, a man has become aggressive at the Bosco Pizzeria, in Whiteladies Road.
He has smashed a glass, threw a drink over and started to threaten people.
The man was wearing a black shirt and a yellow and black hat.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223136297, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.