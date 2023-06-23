Appeal issued after robbery in Bristol park

We’re investigating after a 16-year-old boy was robbed while in a Bristol park.

The victim was near the play area in Greville Smyth Park with friends at about 7.30pm/8pm on Friday 9 June, when he was approached by a group of six other boys.

The group demanded the victim and his friends hand over an iPhone and AirPods. The victim didn’t let the group take his belongings, so one of them punched him, before the group chased him and assaulted him again. The offenders then ran off towards KFC in Winterstoke Road. The victim suffered bruising and swelling as a result.

The six boys were described as black and aged around 14/15 years old. One of them was wearing a balaclava.

There were a lot of people in the park at the time of the incident, and we’re appealing for anyone who saw this incident to come forward.

If you can help, please contact us.