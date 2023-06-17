Appeal to find statue stolen from Bristol art gallery

We are appealing for information after a statue was stolen from an art gallery in Bristol.

The bronze statue, a limited-edition Salvador Dali replica of ‘Horse Saddled with Time’ statue, was stolen from a gallery in Broadmead at around 1pm on Monday 8 May.

The unknown offender is believed to have come into the venue and made off with the item, either by carrying it in his arms or in a black bag.

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone who saw a man carrying the statue (pictured) around Broadmead, or seen the statue up for sale anywhere.

If you saw anything, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223106766.