Appeal to identify Audi driver after road-related incident in Clevedon

We are hoping to identify the driver of a black Audi estate who was in the Clevedon area on the afternoon of Thursday 15 June.

The vehicle was sighted in the Albert Road area at some point between 4-5pm and we are keen to know if the driver may have witnessed a road-related incident involving a dark blue Ford B-Max.

We’d appeal for the driver to come forward – or anyone who was in the area at the time and has relevant CCTV or dashcam – to call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223144617.