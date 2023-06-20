Appeal to identify Audi driver after road-related incident in Clevedon
We are hoping to identify the driver of a black Audi estate who was in the Clevedon area on the afternoon of Thursday 15 June.
The vehicle was sighted in the Albert Road area at some point between 4-5pm and we are keen to know if the driver may have witnessed a road-related incident involving a dark blue Ford B-Max.
We’d appeal for the driver to come forward – or anyone who was in the area at the time and has relevant CCTV or dashcam – to call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223144617.
