Arrest made after man dies at HMP Bristol

An investigation is underway following the death of a prisoner in HMP Bristol.

We were called at approximately 9.30am on Monday 5 June by prison staff who reported a man, in his 30s, had been pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem has been carried out and the preliminary findings are injuries to his neck have caused his death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They will be supported throughout the course of our enquiries.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate wounding with intent offence relating to a second male prisoner, who did not sustain serious injury.

“We can confirm the man we have arrested was also a prisoner at HMP Bristol. He is currently in police custody.”

We’d ask anyone with information relating to these incidents to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5223131135.