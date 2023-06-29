Avon and Somerset Police celebrate Response Policing Week

This week, alongside policing colleagues across the UK we are celebrating the hard work, dedication, compassion, and bravery of all our response police officers. Highlighting the important role they play, the vast range of work and challenges they face, alongside the rewarding jobs and proud moments that come from responding to incidents at the heart of our communities.

Our response officers are often the first on scene, responding at a moment’s notice to 999 calls from those who need us. They attend a wide variety of incidents to keep Avon and Somerset safe, support victims and bring those responsible for crime to justice.

No two days are the same for our Response Officers, reaching you at your greatest time of need means they regularly see the very best and the very worst of humanity.

To see a glimpse into what being a response officer is like, we joined PC Jack and PC Becks on shift:

The week is led by The College of Policing, National Police Chiefs’ Council, and Oscar Kilo and focuses on providing opportunities for learning and development, networking, and career progression. But there’s no denying that the job is often demanding, physically and mentally, which is why this week also raises awareness about the wellbeing services provided year round by our Avon and Somerset wellbeing team and the access to a range of national support from Oscar Kilo and the National Police Wellbeing Service.

Follow #ResponsePolicingWeek on social media to see how we and police colleagues across the country have been celebrating the vital role of response teams.

A huge thank you to all our response colleagues and teams, you do incredible things every single day to help keep our communities safe.