Boy, 15, arrested after machete seen – Bridgwater

We’re aware of footage on social media showing a child running through Bridgwater with a machete.

Officers were called just before 6.10pm on Saturday 3 June, when it was reported that two teenage boys had been threatened with a machete by another boy in Parkway. There were no reported injuries.

A boy, 15, was arrested later the same evening and remains in police custody.

You’ll see an increased police presence in the area today while enquiries continue, including searches for the weapon.

PCSO Supervisor Lora Bray said: “This is a concerning incident but I hope people are reassured by this prompt arrest. I’d ask that you don’t share footage of this incident on social media, as it could compromise our ongoing investigation.

“If you saw what happened or have any dashcam, other footage, or any information which could help our ongoing enquiries, please contact us.”