Bristol man handed criminal behaviour order
A 34-year-old man has been banned from parts of Bristol after being issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
The order was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 May after Luke Hanson, of Butterfield Close in Henbury, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.
The CBO, which will be in place for two years, prohibits Hanson from entering the Southmead area. He was also handed a conditional discharge for 18 months.
Hanson had previously been linked with the supply of drugs in the Southmead area and the order was sought after he breached his Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice on a number of occasions.
Anti-Social Behaviour Co-ordinator Paul Crouch said: “Luke Hanson has been causing harm and distress to the local community in Southmead, where anti-social behaviour from Class A drug dealing has been occurring.
“We had previously dealt with using Community Protection tools and powers which put clear boundaries in place to prevent further behaviour that impacts the community, but is a non-imprisonable offence.
“However, Hanson’s blatant disregard for this has meant we have now successfully gained a CBO which, if he breaches, he could face up to five years’ imprisonment.
“This result is one of many steps the North and Centre Anti-Social Behaviour Team and the Southmead Neighbourhood Policing Team are taking to curb drug dealing and criminal behaviour in our communities.”
If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour or drug-related problems in your community, you can report to us online at Report | Avon and Somerset Police. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555 111.