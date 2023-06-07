Bristol man handed criminal behaviour order

A 34-year-old man has been banned from parts of Bristol after being issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

The order was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 May after Luke Hanson, of Butterfield Close in Henbury, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

The CBO, which will be in place for two years, prohibits Hanson from entering the Southmead area. He was also handed a conditional discharge for 18 months.

Hanson had previously been linked with the supply of drugs in the Southmead area and the order was sought after he breached his Community Protection Warning and Community Protection Notice on a number of occasions.