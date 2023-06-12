CCTV appeal after pair seriously injured in assault – Bristol

We are issuing CCTV images which we hope will help officers further their investigation into an assault in Bristol.

In March, we appealed for the public’s help after two people sustained serious injuries in an incident on Gloucester Road, Bristol, on Sunday 19 March.

At around 1.20am, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were attacked by a group of men following a dispute over a taxi.

The woman suffered head injuries and a concussion after being struck with a broken bottle, while the man suffered a broken nose. Both of them required hospital treatment.

The offenders walked off in the direction of the Arches following the incident and got into another taxi, which dropped them off in the Hampton Road area of Redland.

Officers investigating the incident would now like to share CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to.

They believe the pair may have information which could aid their investigation.

If you can help us identify these men, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please call us.