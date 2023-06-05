CCTV appeal after thieves threaten supermarket security staff

We are appealing for information following a theft and public order incident at a supermarket in Brislington.

At approximately 10.15am on Thursday 18 May, two men stole food items from Lidl in Bath Road.

They were challenged by staff when security alarms sounded and the pair made verbal threats before and one of them threatened staff with a metal bike chain. The duo then fled the scene.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out. We are releasing CCTV images of two males we want to talk to in connection with our investigation and would ask anyone who knows who they are to please get in touch.

The first male is seen wearing a black cap, cream hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers, glasses and has a grey rucksack. The other is wearing a dark grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black trainers, glasses and has a black rucksack with him.

If you can help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223115455.