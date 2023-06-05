CCTV appeal following sexual assault in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
Officers would like to speak with him as they believe he has information about an incident in Drummond Road, in Bristol, on 14 August last year.
The man in the CCTV is black, between 28-35 years old, of slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short, black, hair. He is shown wearing a grey t-shirt and dark shorts.
At around 11.30pm, an unknown man approached the victim, a woman in her 20s, from behind and sexually assaulted her by touching.
Officers are also keen to speak with the man in the light blue t-shirt in the second video (below), who officers believe may have witnessed the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222200127, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.