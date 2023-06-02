CCTV image released after series of criminal damage offences at Bristol Register Office

We’re issuing an image of a man we want to identify after a series of criminal damage offences at Bristol Register Office in Corn Street.

There have been seven incidences of windows being damaged or smashed within the past two months. The last incident happened sometime overnight between Tuesday 30 May and Wednesday 31 May.

The man in the image is described as white, aged in his thirties or forties, around 5ft 10ins, with a beard. In the footage he’s also seen riding a bicycle.

Additional patrols have been carried out in the area as a result of these offences.

If you recognise the man, or have any information which could help us identify him, please contact us on 101.