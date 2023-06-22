CCTV released after woman robbed in Avonmouth

Officers are investigating after a woman was hospitalised following a robbery in Bristol.

The victim, in her 50s, was walking along Richmond Terrace, in Avonmouth, when she was pushed to the floor and her handbag stolen at around 12.20am on Sunday 16 April.

The suspect – described as tall, of slim build, in his late 20s, with short hair – made off with the handbag, a Samsung phone, cash and bank cards.

The victim was taken to hospital with a broken arm and extensive bruising.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Parker, said: “We are releasing two bits of CCTV footage in the hope that someone will recognise the individuals.

“We appreciate the footage is not the best quality, but we are hoping people either recognise the mannerisms of the subjects in the first clip, or the silver BMW saloon car in the second clip.

“We would like to speak with these people as we believe they have important information about the incident which may help us further our investigation.”