CCTV released following assault at Bath nightclub

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an assault in a nightclub in Bath.

We believe the man in the image may have information which could aid our investigation.

He is white, of medium build and in his 30s. He has dark, cropped hair and is shown wearing an olive-green top.

The incident was on Friday 7 April at around 1.10am in Moles Nightclub, in George Street.

The victim sustained injuries to his chest but required hospital treatment. He is now recovering at home.

If you can help us identify the man photographed or were in the area at the time of the incident, please call us.