Closure order for South Glos property linked with drug dealing granted

A three-month closure order has been granted on a property in South Gloucestershire.

Officers attended Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 June to secure a closure order on a property in Queens Road, in Warmley.

The property had been linked with drug use and dealing, with members of the local community living in fear due to some of the violent arguments which take place at the address.

Anti-Social Behaviour Co-Ordinator, Tina McIvor, said: “People were often seen driving under the influence of drugs and one family had not been able to use their garden after one of their children found a needle in it.

“The closure of this property will bring a much needed respite to the residents of Queens Road, who have been living in fear of their safety and that of their family and their own property.

“Housing association Bromford are currently in the process of seeking a possession order from the courts in respect of this property.”

Officers worked closely with Bromford to secure the closure order on the property.

Bromford’s Community Safety Team Manager, Donna Scott, added: “A partnership approach has been so important when dealing with the incidents in and around the address, to ensure that residents no longer have to deal with the ongoing issues perpetrated by the tenants.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we have worked with the Police on this.”