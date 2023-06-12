Dashcam and witnesses sought after serious collision – Hartcliffe

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision in south Bristol this morning (Monday 12 June).

Officers were called at around 5.40am to the scene of a serious collision on the A4174 Anton Bantock Way, in Hartcliffe, involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road has been closed from the junction of Whitchurch Lane and Hareclive Road to Queen’s Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or have dashcam, doorbell or phone footage which could aid their investigation.