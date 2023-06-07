Dashcam appeal after car damaged by brick near M32
Officers are investigating after a brick collided with a car near the M32.
At around 5.45pm on Wednesday 31 May, a brick was thrown or dropped from a pedestrian bridge over Newfoundland Way, just after the end of the M32.
The brick hit the windscreen, and subsequently the steering wheel, of a white Mini Cooper driving under the bridge.
The victim attended A&E as a precaution but has not sustained any major injuries.
We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious, as the incident happened at rush hour, or if anyone driving has dashcam footage from moments before or after the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223127461, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.