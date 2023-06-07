Dashcam appeal after car damaged by brick near M32

Officers are investigating after a brick collided with a car near the M32.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday 31 May, a brick was thrown or dropped from a pedestrian bridge over Newfoundland Way, just after the end of the M32.

The brick hit the windscreen, and subsequently the steering wheel, of a white Mini Cooper driving under the bridge.

The victim attended A&E as a precaution but has not sustained any major injuries.

We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious, as the incident happened at rush hour, or if anyone driving has dashcam footage from moments before or after the incident.