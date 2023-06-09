Dashcam sought after collision on A30

Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a single-vehicle collision on the A30 Snowdon Hill near Chard in which a woman sustained serious injuries.

The driver of a black Ford Fiesta that was involved in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.20am yesterday (Thursday 8 June) and the road remained closed until approximately 7.30pm. We’re grateful for the patience of all road users while the incident was being dealt with.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or the vehicle involved shortly before the incident. If you can help our enquiries please call 101 and quote reference number 5223134338.