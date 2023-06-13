Dashcam sought after injury collision – Brentry

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision in Brentry.

It happened on Knole Lane near its junction with Forest Drive at about 3.15pm on Sunday 11 June.

A silver BMW 3 series travelling towards Charlton Road was in collision with a silver Ford Focus being driven towards Crow Lane.

The driver of the Focus, a man in his sixties, remains in hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The BMW driver, a man in his late teens, also attended hospital but did not need to be admitted.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision, who has dashcam or other footage of either vehicle in the moments beforehand or any other information.