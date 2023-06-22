Did you witness assault on man in Bath?

An assault in Bath remains under investigation and we are asking any witnesses who have not been in contact with us to please come forward.

At shortly after 3.45am on Tuesday 2 May three males are reported to have chased a man, in his 30s, and assaulted him in the Westgate Street area.

The victim sustained injuries to his ribs, plus cuts and bruises.

The suspects are described as all wearing black clothing and in their early 20s. Two of the trio are said to be white, with the third mixed race.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of our ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223101171 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.