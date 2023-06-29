Did you witness incident between Audi driver and moped rider?

Dashcam and witnesses are being sought following a road-related incident in Patchway earlier this month.

Enquiries, including house-to-house, are taking place after an incident between an Audi driver and a moped rider in Hayes Way at about 4.30pm on Saturday 10 June.

Both men have made an allegation of erratic driving against the other, which culminated in an altercation between the pair at a set of traffic lights.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223136880 or contact us via our online form below.