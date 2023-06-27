Five bikes stolen in garage burglary in Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses after a thousands of pounds-worth of bikes were stolen from a property near Bridgwater.

Between Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April sometime between 3am on the 8 April and 9.45pm on 9 April, an unknown number of offenders broke into a garage in Lime Street, Nether Stowey.

The offenders made off with three green Kawasaki motor cross bikes and two electric bikes (photographed).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who either heard anything suspicious over that weekend or have seen the pictured items for sale.