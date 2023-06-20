Footage wanted after fail-to-stop collision on A30

We’re seeking information to find a driver who failed to stop after a collision on the A30 last week.

A 2005-registration black Volkswagen Golf collided with another car between Yeovil and Crewkerne at about 11.40am on Thursday 15 June.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained whiplash and neck injuries and were taken to Yeovil District Hospital but has since been discharged.

We want to trace the Golf driver, who is described as a white male with a beard and likely to be in his 20s or 30s.

We’re seeking witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage. If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223140882.