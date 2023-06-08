Four men due in court after coach overturned near Frome

Four people are due in court after being charged with offences under the Road Traffic Act 1988 following a collision involving a coach near Frome last year.

The charges relate to a single-vehicle collision involving a coach on the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, on Monday 28 November.

The four men summonsed to attend Bath Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday 9 June) are:

Christopher Giles, 33 of Trowbridge

Justin Spiller, 39 of Peasedown St John

Kristian Spiller, 38 of Peasedown St John

Alan Spiller, 66 of Peasedown St John

They have each been charged with a Section 40A offence around the alleged use of a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury.