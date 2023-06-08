Four men due in court after coach overturned near Frome
Four people are due in court after being charged with offences under the Road Traffic Act 1988 following a collision involving a coach near Frome last year.
The charges relate to a single-vehicle collision involving a coach on the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, on Monday 28 November.
The four men summonsed to attend Bath Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday 9 June) are:
- Christopher Giles, 33 of Trowbridge
- Justin Spiller, 39 of Peasedown St John
- Kristian Spiller, 38 of Peasedown St John
- Alan Spiller, 66 of Peasedown St John
They have each been charged with a Section 40A offence around the alleged use of a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury.