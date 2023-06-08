Have you seen this wanted man?

We’re appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Watir Ali (pictured above) who is wanted on a warrant issued by Bristol Crown Court after failing to appear for sentencing on Wednesday 7 June.

Ali had previously been convicted of rape and on Wednesday he was sentenced in his absence to eight years in prison.

Ali, 46, of Bristol, is described as a south Asian man, 5ft 6ins (170cm) tall and slim, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

The last confirmed contact with him was in Bristol on Tuesday 30 May. If you know where he is now, please call 999. We’d also like to hear from anyone with other information which could help to trace him.