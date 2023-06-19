Image released in Bristol robbery investigation

We are seeking to identify this male in connection with a robbery in Bristol.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were walking home when an unknown man approached them in the Redland Road area between 4.30-6am on Monday 8 May.

The suspect assaulted the pair and unsuccessfully tried to steal a wallet, but made off in the direction of Zetland Road with a grey Nike bag and a Santa Cruz hat.

The male victim sustained a split lip and bruising but neither needed any medical treatment.

Detective Constable Jessica Farrow said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two members of the public, who fortunately did not sustain significant physical injury.

“We are releasing an image of a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries. He is described as mixed race, about 6ft tall, in his early 30s, and wearing a Nike hooded top and jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who recognises him, witnessed the incident or has relevant footage, please contact us via our website or on 101, quoting reference number 5223106668.”