Image released in Bristol robbery investigation
We are seeking to identify this male in connection with a robbery in Bristol.
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were walking home when an unknown man approached them in the Redland Road area between 4.30-6am on Monday 8 May.
The suspect assaulted the pair and unsuccessfully tried to steal a wallet, but made off in the direction of Zetland Road with a grey Nike bag and a Santa Cruz hat.
The male victim sustained a split lip and bruising but neither needed any medical treatment.
Detective Constable Jessica Farrow said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two members of the public, who fortunately did not sustain significant physical injury.
“We are releasing an image of a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries. He is described as mixed race, about 6ft tall, in his early 30s, and wearing a Nike hooded top and jogging bottoms.
“Anyone who recognises him, witnessed the incident or has relevant footage, please contact us via our website or on 101, quoting reference number 5223106668.”
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.