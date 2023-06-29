Man charged in Portishead murder investigation

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to the Portishead murder investigation.

Gavin Nash, of Tansy Lane, has been charged with the murder of 64-year-old Lynette Nash.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but is due to take place later this week.

Officers were called to a property in Tansy Lane, Portishead on Tuesday (27 June) after a woman was found with serious injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Nash, who has been remanded in police custody, will appear before magistrates at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday 30 June).