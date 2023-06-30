Man jailed for indecent exposure offences and sexual activity in child’s presence

A man has been jailed after causing a child to watch a video of him performing a sexual act and exposing himself in a female toilet block.

Jody Hawkins was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 29 June) after pleading guilty to seven offences.

The 41-year-old came to police attention in another part of the country in May last year when a teenage girl was contacted directly by Hawkins.

During that call he initiated a sexual conversation and encouraged the victim to perform a sexual act on herself, while he played a pornographic video of himself. The girl refused, hung up and the matter was reported to the police.

In late-October, Hawkins then committed a number of offences against four other victims.

On one evening he was found in a female toilet block in Keynsham exposing himself to a woman. He then showed another woman an inappropriate private photograph of himself a few minutes later and again exposed himself.

That same evening two 16-year-olds reported Hawkins had tried to engage in a sexual conversation with them and showed them the same photograph.

Hawkins, of HMP Bristol, pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Sexual activity in the presence of a child

Causing a child to watch a sexual act

Two counts of indecent exposure

Two counts of intentional causing fear/harassment/alarm/distress

Hawkins was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment for five of the seven offences. He will be sentenced for latter two harassment charges at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 5 July.

He was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and given a restraining order to prevent any contact with his victims.