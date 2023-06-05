Man suffers serious injuries following assault – Bristol

We’re appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the Wapping Road area of Bristol.

The incident happened at about 11.40pm on Saturday 20 May.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking with a woman when they were shouted at by a group of five or six young men. He was then punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall over.

He suffered a fractured skull for which he’s still undergoing treatment at hospital.

The offenders were white, in their mid-twenties, and wearing black tracksuits.

If you saw this incident, have any relevant footage, or can help us identify any of the group, please contact us.