Man suffers serious injuries following assault – Bristol
We’re appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the Wapping Road area of Bristol.
The incident happened at about 11.40pm on Saturday 20 May.
The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking with a woman when they were shouted at by a group of five or six young men. He was then punched in the back of the head, causing him to fall over.
He suffered a fractured skull for which he’s still undergoing treatment at hospital.
The offenders were white, in their mid-twenties, and wearing black tracksuits.
If you saw this incident, have any relevant footage, or can help us identify any of the group, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223117159, or complete our online appeals form.