Police appeal after woman’s death in collision in Bristol

Sadly a woman has died and a man remains in a critical condition in hospital after a four-car collision at the junction of Upper Maudlin Street and St Michael’s Hill, Bristol, at 2.30pm on Tuesday 13 June

It involved a red Toyota Aygo and a blue Hyundai Kona, both travelling down St Michael’s Hill, and a grey Audi Q5 and a grey Mercedes E220, both turning right off Upper Maudlin Street.

The woman who died earlier today (Thursday 15 June) was in her 80s and was a passenger in the Toyota. The injured man is in his 90s. Their family are aware and being supported by a specialist family liaison officer. We feel for them in their distress.

Two women and a teenage boy from the Hyundai went to hospital with injuries not believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the Audi and the driver and passenger in the Mercedes did not need immediate hospital treatment.

The road was closed until just before 8pm for collision investigation and pending recovery of the vehicles.

A number of witnesses gave accounts to officers at the scene but police are still keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223138897.