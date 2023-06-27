Series of criminal damage offences in Patchway under investigation

We’re investigating after several vehicles were damaged in the Patchway area of South Gloucestershire.

Seven vehicles were damaged, including windows being smashed and tyres slashed, in Durban Road, Southsea Road, Rodway Road, Chessel Drive, Severn Way and Pretoria Road.

The incidents happened overnight between Thursday 22 and Friday 23 June.

We’re treating the incidents as potentially linked, and it’s possible in one of the offences the offenders filmed the damage being caused.

Officers with the Neighbourhood Policing team are carrying out additional patrols of the area to reassure residents and deter any further offences.

If you saw or heard anything which could help our investigation, or if you have any doorbell or dashcam footage from these areas at the time the offences were committed which could help us, please contact us.