St Pauls Carnival returns to Bristol

St Pauls Carnival will be making its grand return this weekend after a three-year break during the pandemic.

We are busy supporting and working with the St Pauls Carnival team, Bristol City Council and our partners to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe carnival.

The carnival, which will take place on Saturday 1 July, is a family-friendly celebration of African Caribbean culture in the city, and the event is an integral part of Bristol’s calendar of cultural events.

St Pauls Carnival will return this week. Picture: Bhagesh Sachania Photography.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “I’m delighted that St Pauls Carnival is back again for another year.

“It is a brilliant celebration of people, diversity, culture, community and music.

“The event proves what great things can happen when the whole city pulls together and is a testament to the community and the love residents have for the place they live and work.

“Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at the event to keep the public safe, so do come up and say ‘hi’.

“Our main priority is ensuring the safety of everybody who attends, as well as local residents, and we have a well-prepared plans in place which we have worked on with the local authority and event organisers.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford said: “Today (Friday), I had the pleasure of walking around the St Pauls Carnival site and was very impressed with all the planning and hard work that has been put into getting this year’s fantastic celebration underway.

“It is wonderful to see how communities from across Bristol have come together for this event to support diversity, culture, music, and one another.

“I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable day, celebrating legends from our past, present and future.”

We would like to encourage everyone working, taking part or attending St Pauls Carnival to help us make sure everyone has a great time and stay safe.

We would like to remind people to follow the organisers’ advice for everyone to check the weather before they set off for the event and bring appropriate items.

Top tips for St Pauls Carnival: Drink plenty of water Dress for the weather Don’t forget suncream Plan your journey If you see anything out of the ordinary, report it.

There are a number of official carnival after-parties taking place across the city in specific licensed premises, so people can continue to enjoy the festivities once the carnival finishes at 10pm. Find out more about these and what to expect throughout the day at the official St Pauls Carnival website.

To find out about the road closures in place throughout the day, and to get travel advice ahead of making your journey to carnival, visit the Bristol City Council website.