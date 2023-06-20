Suspected cannabis grow located in Southmead

One man has been arrested after officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow in Bristol.

A man in his 30s was arrested after police found the grow on Monday 12 June in a property off Lower Bristol Road, in Southmead.

He was later de-arrest and will be interviewed at a later date.

Acting on intelligence, officers discovered more than 100 plants and 10 ounces of suspected harvested cannabis.

Neighbourhood Policing T/Insp Rich Jones said: “We are very grateful to those who provided us with information which led to the discovery of the suspected cultivation.

“The Southmead Neighbourhood Policing Team is dedicated to reducing drug crime in the area and making it a safer place for everyone to live and work.

“Drugs have a significant impact on communities and we are committed to doing what we can to ensure people do not have to suffer the harm and criminality associated with them.”