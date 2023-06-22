Teen in hospital after e-bike collision

We’re appealing for witness after a teenage pedestrian was injured in a fail-to-stop collision with an e-bike in Bristol.

It happened on Hareclive Road between its junctions with Symes Avenue and Bishport Avenue at about 8.45am today, Thursday 22 June.

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service. A girl in her mid-teens was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The rider of the e-bike failed to stop. He is described as a white man in his 20s, with short brown hair and wearing a blue top. The e-bike is described as neon yellow and blue.

If you saw what happened, or have any dashcam or other footage which could help our investigation we’d like to hear from you.