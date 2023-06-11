Three more arrested as part of Bath murder inquiry

Three more arrests have been made as part of the investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy in Bath yesterday (Saturday 10 June).

Two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the teenager at an address on Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of the city at around 11pm.

They are currently being held in police custody and will soon be interviewed by officers.

The eight people previously arrested – six boys and two girls – remain in our cells as the inquiry continues.

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu said: “Understanding what happened last night and why is the utmost priority of officers working on this investigation, as they look to provide answers to the boy’s family.

“Specialist liaison officers are now in place and have informed the boy’s parents of this latest development. Our thoughts continue to be with them at this sad time.”

He added: “Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened, as well as anyone who has relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

“In addition to contacting the team via the non-emergency phone number 101, people can also submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal. If you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”