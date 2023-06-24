Tribute to teenage motorcyclist after A4 collision

The family of a teenage motorcyclist who died in a collision on the A4 Bath Road, Brislington, have issued a tribute.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, Alex Thompson, 18, of Keynsham, died following a collision involving a car near Hicks Gate roundabout, at about 3.45pm on Thursday 22 June.

“My Alex was such a kind-hearted caring boy and always wore a cheeky smile. “He was loved by everyone who he crossed paths with. He made a massive impact in just 18 short years of life and we have so much support from everyone that knew him at such a difficult time. “He had his whole life ahead of him, he was on his way to pick up the keys to his first flat. He will forever make us proud.” Family tribute

Our sympathies are with them in their loss and our specially-trained family liaison officer will be offering support over the coming weeks.

We continue to appeal for your help as we investigate this tragedy.

If you were travelling on the A4 Bath Road and witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or saw either a Yamaha motorcycle or a blue Vauxhall Crossland in the time leading up to the collision, please contact us.