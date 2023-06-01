Two arrested after man stabbed – Bristol

Two people have been arrested after a man was found with stab wounds in Bristol at about 10pm on Wednesday 31 May.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, was found in Woodmead Gardens, Hartcliffe, by patrolling officers after members of the public stopped them and reported the incident.

The officers immediately began first aid and the man went to hospital with injuries initially described as potentially life-changing. His next of kin are aware.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were arrested by 11.30pm and both remain in police custody at this time.

A cordon remains in place on Woodmead Gardens and you’ll see an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.

If you saw what happened or have any other information, dashcam, doorbell or other footage which could help the police investigation, we’d like to hear from you.