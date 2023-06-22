Victim sought following hate-related assault – Bridgwater
Officers are looking for a victim of a hate-related assault and public order incident in Bridgwater last week.
At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 14 June, officers were called to St John’s Street following reports of a man shouting abuse and threatening members of the black and Asian community.
The suspect was then seen punching a man several times after verbally abusing him.
The victim in this incident is still not known and officers are keen to anyone who has any information about the incident, or have any relevant footage which could aid their investigation.
One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223140115, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.