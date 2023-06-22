Victim sought following hate-related assault – Bridgwater

Officers are looking for a victim of a hate-related assault and public order incident in Bridgwater last week.

At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 14 June, officers were called to St John’s Street following reports of a man shouting abuse and threatening members of the black and Asian community.

The suspect was then seen punching a man several times after verbally abusing him.

The victim in this incident is still not known and officers are keen to anyone who has any information about the incident, or have any relevant footage which could aid their investigation.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.