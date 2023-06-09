Witness appeal after bike thefts in Yate

We are seeking CCTV and information from witness after three bicycles were stole in Yate earlier this week.

We had reports of two non-dwelling burglaries in the Clark Drive and Cater Drive areas relating to bike thefts which are believed to have happened between 11.30pm on Monday 5 June and 8.30am the following morning.

The bikes are described as:

Carrera Vengeance (black and purple)

Saracen Levarg (orange) – which was recovered by officers earlier today (Friday 9 June)

Cannondale (white, with black handlebars and blue branding on main frame)

A pressure washer was also stolen from a bike shed in one of the incidents.

The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the burglaries and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender(s).

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223131970.