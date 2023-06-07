Witness appeal after dogs bite walker – Frome

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were bitten by two other dogs.

On Friday 12 May at around 9.30pm, two large dogs were walking in the River Reach and Fisher Brook area of Frome without any collar or an owner.

The two dogs jumped up at a member of the public and her dog, biting them. Both the dog and the owner made a full recovery and did not require hospital treatment.

Officers are also investigating a linked incident on Friday 28 April between 9.15-10pm in the Great Western area of Frome. They believe it is the same two dogs and a member of the public was left with bruises.