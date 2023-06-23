Witnesses and dashcam sought following fatal collision
We are appealing for the public’s help following a fatal collision in Bristol yesterday (Thursday 22 June).
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the A4 Bath Road near Hicks Gate roundabout, in Brislington, at around 3.45pm.
Despite officers’ and paramedics’ best efforts, the 18-year-old motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Insp Tom Fitzpatrick said: “I would like to express my deepest sympathies for the young man’s family during such a tragic time. Our specially-trained family liaison officer will be offering the family support over the coming weeks.
“We are appealing for the public’s help following this tragic collision.
“If you were travelling on the A4 Bath Road and witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage or saw either a Yamaha motorcycle or a blue Vauxhall Crossland in the time leading up to the collision, please get in touch with us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223147737, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.