Witnesses sought after man seriously assaulted in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Bristol last week.

On Tuesday 20 June, between 11-11.30pm, a man in his 40s was walking along Frome Valley Walkway, in St Pauls, when was confronted by an unknown man.

The victim made off towards St Pauls Roundabout Tunnel when he was confronted again and was attacked with a bladed article.

The victim sustained deep cuts to his head, hands and arms. He was taken to hospital with possible life-changing injuries, he has since been discharged to recover at home.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or who saw the incident or aftermath to get in touch.

The suspect is described by the victim as black, in his 30s, around 6ft to 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with short, black hair. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, dark trousers, and trainers.

Investigating officer, DS Lisa Jones, said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail and our investigation is ongoing. “This is a serious assault which has resulted in one person sustaining significant injuries while they were walking and minding their own business. “Knife crime is a very serious matter. Anyone who makes the decision to carry a knife on their person is making a choice. Someone could be seriously harmed or worse, even if you only choose to carry a knife for protection.”

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or the moments before or after, please contact us.