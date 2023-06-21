Witness appeal after play park in Stoke Gifford damaged in fire

We’re investigating an incident in which a play park in Stoke Gifford was badly damaged by fire.

The cause of the fire in Meade Park is being treated as deliberate and we’re appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service attended at around 8.30pm on Saturday (June 17), with officers also attending to speak to people at the scene.

Sgt Craig Doyle, from the Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “The fire has badly damaged a much-loved community resource and we’re investigating the circumstances to establish who was responsible for starting it.

“We’d like to speak to any eye-witnesses, as well as anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of the play park prior to the fire breaking out. If you have relevant mobile phone footage, or any other footage, which would help us identify those responsible, please contact us.

“We’ve increased our patrols in the parks in Stoke Gifford following some recent reports of anti-social behaviour and we’d encourage local residents to continue to report incidents to the Neighbourhood Policing team.”

If you have information about the fire, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223143028, or contact us through our website.