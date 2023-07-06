Appeal after man exposed himself in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses following an act of public indecency in Bath last month.

We were aware of a report of an unknown man exposing himself in Bathampton Meadows, in London Road East, at around 13.30pm on Thursday 8 June.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, of slim build, with dark hair.

If you saw anything, or have any relevant footage to identify the individual, please contact us.