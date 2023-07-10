Appeal following collision between e-bike and pedestrian

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen a collision involving a pedestrian and an electric bike in Kingswood.

At around 2am on Saturday 24 June, the collision occurred directly outside the Natwest Bank, in Regent Street, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with severe bruising.

The cyclist left the scene before police arrived on his SUR RON electrical pedal cycle with an orange and white frame. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

If you have any information, or have any relevant footage, please call 101 and quote reference log 382 of 25 June.