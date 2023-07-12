Appeal following collision in Bleadon

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a police car and another vehicle.

At around 6.40pm on Tuesday 4 July, a police car was responding to a report of a road traffic collision.

While responding to the emergency call, the police car was involved in a collision with a member of the public’s car travelling along Accommodation Road, in Bleadon.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and, after all attending hospital, were discharged to recover at home.

Officers investigating the collision are looking for anyone who witnessed the collision, or have dashcam or doorbell footage. If you can help, please contact us.